Teen killed in car accident on SR 82 in Lehigh Acres, driver on the run

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 17-year-old was ejected from a car and died Friday night after a crash on State Road 82 involving four vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol says the teen was a passenger in a car with another 17-year-old driver. They approached Harcourt Avenue at a high rate of speed.

A second vehicles was also travelling at a high rate of speed towards Harcourt at the same time.

TEEN KILLED IN CRASH

The 17-year-old driver from Fort Denaud, Fl ran into the back of an SUV near Harcourt. An 18-year-old was driving that SUV and the collision caused her to run into another vehicle.

FHP says after the crash the 17-year-old driver veered right onto the north side of a curbed shoulder, collided with a street sign and then the 17-year-old passenger from Lehigh Acres was launched into the nearby tree line.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male teen driver and two other male passengers were transported to the hospital.

After the crash the second vehicle involved fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact FHP or Crime Stoppers. The car was White. No other information was provided at this time.

