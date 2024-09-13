Teen driver arrested in deadly SR 82 crash that killed 17 year old passenger

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — On Thursday the Florida Highway Patrol Homicide Division arrested the 17 Year old involved in last week's deadly Lehigh Acres State Road 82 Crash.

The 17 Year old has been charged with the following:



Vehicular Homicide

Reckless Driving - Serious Injury x 1

Reckless Driving - Personal Injury x 1Reckless Driving - Property Damage x 2

DWLS Knowingly 1st Offense

Last friday night A 17-year-old passenger from Lehigh Acres was ejected from the car and died after an accident involving four vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol says the teen was a passenger in a car with the 17-year-old driver that has now been arrested. The car approached Harcourt Avenue at a high rate of speed.

A second vehicle was also traveling at a high rate of speed towards Harcourt at the same time.

The 17-year-old driver from Fort Denaud, Fl ran into the back of an SUV near Harcourt. An 18-year-old was driving that SUV and the collision caused her to run into another vehicle.

FHP says after the crash the 17-year-old driver veered right onto the north side of a curbed shoulder, collided with a street sign and then the 17-year-old passenger from Lehigh Acres was launched into the nearby tree line.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.