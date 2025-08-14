TAKING ACTION WITH A LAWNMOWER: Fort Myers man transforms overgrown bus stop in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Fort Myers man has taken action to make a school bus stop safer for children in Lehigh Acres after discovering students were waiting in dangerous conditions.

Joshua Shell noticed an overgrown street corner in Lehigh Acres and was surprised to learn it was actually a designated school bus stop where children wait each morning.

"They don't want to be at a bus stop with bugs crawling all over them. Grass is 10 ft tall. They just want to go on the bus, go home, get off the bus. Not trample through grass," Shell said.

Instead of waiting for someone else to address the safety concerns created by tall grass and weeds, Shell grabbed his lawn equipment and, with the help of a coworker, took matters into his own hands.

"The reason why we do the bus stops is to help the community," Shell said.

The team cut the grass, removed debris, trimmed trees, and made the area clean and visible from the road. The work, which took only minutes to complete, significantly improved safety conditions for local students.

"Make it as safe as possible, trying to get lighting around them. Try to get them further from the road. If we can cut back things to get these kids further from the road, that's the best thing we can do," Shell said.

Now, neighborhood children can finally use the bench at the bus stop, safely away from the dangers of standing in the busy street.

