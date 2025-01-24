SWFL NATIVE: Commanders defensive back Quan Martin heads to NFC Championship

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — After an interception and touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional round, Washington Commanders defensive back Quan Martin wants to keep going on this hot streak at the NFC Championship.

"I feel great. Just everything we prepared for really," Martin said. "Everything we dream about just to be here in this moment."

Martin's football dreams started at a young age as a homegrown Southwest Florida kid.

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

Those dreams became a reality when he started to play football at Lehigh Senior High.

On the gridiron, he caught the attention of recruiters from Illinois.

Then, the Commanders drafted Martin in 2023, which he said wouldn't be possible if it weren't for his hometown.

"The city of Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres, you know, just everything they did for me all the opportunities, you know, I was given there, and they just allow me to be in this position," Martin said.

While Martin is living his dream, Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades asked him what he misses about Southwest Florida.

"The sun," Martin laughed as he answered.

Number 20 will step on the field again Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles to see who will go to the Super Bowl.

Martin said he's prepared and grateful for this career high only two seasons in.

"Blessed you know just to be from Southwest Florida, and I'll represent the city of Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres...you look back and not too many people had this opportunity yet," Martin said. "I just want to make the city proud."

A city also proud of the football star.

The NFC Championship kickoff is Sunday at 3 p.m. right here on Fox 4.