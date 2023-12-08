SANTA'S HELPERS: Gifts to families in Lehigh Acres in time for the holidays

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Willie Miller and his band Collaboration call themselves Santa’s angels during the holiday season. They hand deliver gifts to families across Lee County who cannot afford to buy Christmas gifts for their kids.

Operation Christmas Blessings Lee County started five years. Families can apply through a Facebook group to get adopted, and then they provide their child’s wish list.

On Thursday, Miller hand delivered six bags of Christmas gifts in Lehigh Acres. This year, Operation Christmas Blessings Lee County adopted 301 children and raised $6,000. Their goal is to raise $12,000 and adopt 400 kids.

Miller and his crew provide as much as they can on each child’s list like basketballs, bikes and clothes. They even provide the wrapping paper and tape.

Miller said he’s a child at heart, and it’s his own Christmas gift to do this.

“To be able to put smiles on the kid's faces on Christmas morning means the world to me, and then not only that, but to be able to alleviate some of the pain and pressure you know from parents who can’t really afford to go out and buy their kids gifts,” Miller said.

Operation Christmas Blessing Lee County will accept donations until December 18th. If you’d like to donate, here is the link.