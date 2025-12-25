Rotary Club of Lehigh Acres serves free Christmas meals to neighbors in need

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Cars filled the parking lot as Rotary Club members and volunteers came together to serve a traditional Christmas dinner to community members. The warm aroma of roasted ham and sweet potatoes drifted through the air as hundreds gathered for the festive meal.

Among the volunteers was 14-year-old Michaela Sarmiento, who couldn't imagine spending her Christmas anywhere else.

"When I moved down here, because originally I'm from Illinois, so when I moved down here, we had people coming through and helping us, so I feel like it's just my turn to give back to the community," Sarmiento said.

"I'm fortunate enough to have a roof over my head and a family to sit down and eat with a family, to play games with, and do all that in a house where I know I have a bed to sleep and food to eat, whereas the people who may come here may not," Sarmiento said.

Edward Buff, a Rotary member for more than 20 years, emphasized the importance of the community service.

"There's a lot of folks that won't have a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal, and we're happy to provide that," Buff said.

Rotary President Ayo Michael says volunteers served hundreds of meals, but the event serves a purpose beyond just providing food.

"We just try to build the community relationship. We're trying to, you know, build a relationship with ourselves in the community and just give back," Michael said.

Organizers say they'll continue this Christmas tradition as long as there's a need in the community.

"You come through the door, we're going to feed you," Buff said.

