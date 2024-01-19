ROAD RAGE? Lee County DOT projects attempt to ease traffic battles

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — "Miserable" and "it's terrible" are how Lehigh Acres residents describe the road condItions they see on a daily basis in Lehigh Acres.

"No matter which way I go to work, it's always a nightmare to get to," a resident said.

Another added, "I begged my landlord to break my lease because I can't do the commute. I can't do the traffic. It's just it's crazy.

Drivers can't miss it…the pot holes, fast cars and stand still traffic, "there's road rage everywhere."

It's not just Lee Boulevard, the lifeline of travel in Lehigh Acres, that sees these issues. It's widespread.

"The back roads are full of potholes. You got to drive on both sides of the road just to get out."

It may seem like the roads can't keep up with the growth in Lehigh Acres, but Rob Price, Lee County Department of Transportation Deputy Director, said they've got boots on the ground."

"You can see us in Lehigh Acres. I would challenge anyone to say they've never seen us out there cause Lee County DOT is on the ground in Lehigh Acres and we are doing work," Price said.

He said, each year, Lee DOT, at the county level, spends $5 million on the roads of Lehigh Acres.

Also, he said they have more than 25 projects underway and planned in next five years for the area.

Including the future extension on Sunshine Boulevard, the stop light coming to Lee Boulevard and Joan Avenue and road resurfacing on several streets.

Price said, "There's a lot of work to be done, but we're not forgetting about Lehigh Acres.

If you have a complaint or concern about a road, there is a way to fix it by filling out a form online here.