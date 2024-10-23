LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Major roads in Lehigh Acres see significant traffic such as Homestead Road, Sunshine Boulevard and Bell Boulevard.

The latter will receive a major face lift from State Road 82 all the way to Sunrise Boulevard.

Lehigh Acres resident Debbie Greer drives on Bell Boulevard every day.

Greer described the road as, "Pretty terrible. It's floods real easy. Anytime it rains no matter what kind of rain we get...I mean it's pretty busy."

Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades told Greer the county spent close to $3.2 million on the project to revamp the road.

"People fly up and down that road all the all the time. It's it's just crazy," Greer added.

The project includes roadway reconstruction, paving, drainage improvements, driveway replacement, signs and pavement markings.

"Well, I'm glad that they are. It's something that needs to be done," Greer said.

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

ROAD IMPROVEMENTS: $3.2 million facelift for Bell Blvd starts November

Her biggest concern with Bell Boulevard, when it starts to rain, the road floods.

Greer said, "Drainage around the roads is not good...Almost every new house now is being built up a little bit, so I mean that waters got to go somewhere."

Along with drainage, a 4.2 mile sidewalk will be built which makes a space for students who wait at a bus stop along Bell or walk to nearby schools.

Parent Katerina Perez said it provides a sense of security.

"Da un poco de seguridad para los niños a la hora de estar esperando o bajando del autobús," (It gives a little security for children at the time they are waiting for or getting off the bus.) Katerina Perez said.

She added that it's better to fix the road now than later.

Perez said, "La reparación de la calle es importante para ahora con el crecimiento que está teniendo la comunidad" (The repair of the street is important now with the growth that the community is having).

Greer said, "Traffic's going to be worse and everything ,but I mean everybody's got to look at it that in the long run it's going to be better for us."

The county starts the project in November and hopes to finish it next fall.