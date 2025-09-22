Richmond Avenue pedestrian bridge reconstruction to begin in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Drivers should use caution when crossing the Richmond Avenue bridge over the Able Canal in Lehigh Acres starting Oct. 1 as a contractor begins reconstruction of the storm-damaged pedestrian bridge.

Lee County said the project is part of the Lee Board of County Commissioners' road projects in Lehigh Acres.

The pedestrian bridge reconstruction is funded through the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program. The county said it will provide a safer and more reliable connection for the community, particularly for students using the Lehigh Elementary sidewalk.

The pedestrian bridge runs alongside the roadway bridge and construction activities will take place primarily outside of the roadway. However, pedestrians and motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when traveling in the area.

Work is expected to be completed in early 2026, weather permitting.

