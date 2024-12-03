LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — In a few years, driving on State Road 82 near Sunshine Boulevard won't look the same.

Instead, it will look like the intersection at Daniels and Gunnery Road on S.R. 82.

The future traffic signals are a part of Lee County Department of Transportation's phase two and three of the Alico Road Extension.

Fifteen-year Lehigh Acres resident Maria Bello said it will make a difference.

"I like it. I'm excited about it. I think it's going to help everybody," Bello said.

Phase two, in particular, is what she said she's most looking forward to, the new connection from Alico to 82.

Bello said that part of the project will improve her husband's drive to work.

The map below is an overview of the three phases in the project.

Lee County Lee County's phase one, two and three for the Alico Road Extension project.

"It takes him like two hours when he goes to Naples, so this will really benefit him. It would save us time, money. It would be great," she said.

Lee County DOT director Robert Price said they want input on the project from drivers like Bello.

He said, the extension will relieve the congestion the drivers see at Daniels and Gunnery and Colonial.

Watch Lee County Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

'REVOLUTIONIZE THE TRAFFIC FLOW': Lee DOT on final design phases for Alico Extension

The $34.9 million project, that the Lee County Commissioner plan to approve Tuesday,includes a third phase which widens Sunshine Boulevard to four lanes from S.R. 82 to 23rd St SW in Lehigh.

In addition to widening Sunshine Boulevard, the county is planning for drainage, wildlife crossings as well as a new elementary, middle and high school near S.R. 82 and the new connection.

Price said, "This project has potential to revolutionize the traffic flow from Southeast Lee County and Lehigh Acres."

In 2009, the county did a study for the Alico Road Extension to help with population growth now seen 15 years later.

"In our mind, this is one of the biggest projects to ever come through Lee County," Price said.

The county hopes to finish all three phases in 2029 and start phase one construction soon.

Bello added, "It's gonna save me time, gonna save me money in the long run and that's what counts."

Submit your comments on the project by December 2 here.