PRIVATE ROAD OR PUBLIC DETOUR? People say SR-82 crashes are trashing their road

FORT MYERS, Fla. — People who live along Wildcat Drive in Fort Myers are raising concerns about their private road being used as a detour route when crashes occur on State Road 82 and Corkscrew Road.

The unpaved private road, which connects SR-82 and Corkscrew Road, has deteriorated significantly due to increased traffic volume, according to people who live there. They say the road wasn't designed to handle the inlfux.

"Large amount of heavy traffic come through and it will completely destroy the road in no time flat," Jimmy Atchinson said.

Atchinson, who has lived on Wildcat Drive for more than a decade, says the road's condition forces drivers to travel at extremely slow speeds to avoid vehicle damage, yet many drivers exceed 40 mph when using it as a cut-through.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office told Fox 4 that deputies choose detour routes based on safety and efficiency during emergencies.

"In emergency situations, such as traffic accidents, deputies always choose the safest, most efficient route to temporarily detour traffic," a LCSO spokesperson said.

However, Atchinson questions whether Wildcat Drive meets those criteria especially with all the bumps and when the road floods several feet during rainy season.

"I wouldn't necessarily call this the safest route, especially because it jeopardizes emergency personnel coming in," Atchinson said.

Since Wildcat Drive is legally a private road, residents are responsible for its maintenance, which has cost them thousands of dollars. Some sections of the road now have recycled materials that residents installed themselves.

Lee County officials explained that residents do have options for improving the road.

"If more than 50% of the residents along the road approve it, they can hire the county as the contractor and pay for the repairs/construction through their property taxes. Staff has had several conversations with residents in this area about this process over the past few years," county officials said.

However, Atchinson says the financial burden is too great for many people.

"The road is private. In my mind, it shouldn't be used as a detour or cut through, and if so, then somebody needs to be held responsible to at least help toward maintaining it," Atchinson said.

With no immediate solution in sight, Atchinson fears the situation won't improve anytime soon.

"I've seen goat trails in better shape," Atchinson said.

