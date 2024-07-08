POTHOLE PROBLEMS: Lehigh drivers see quick fix from Lee DOT after Fox 4 steps in

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Potholes on major roads are not hard to find in Lehigh Acres, and drivers want to see the roads repaired before it's too late.

"That hole can definitely swallow someone's tire," Lehigh driver Brianna Marie said about the pothole in front of 7-Eleven on Joel Boulevard and Lakeview Drive.

"I've messed up a tire or two," said motorcyclist Chase Medenhall.

Marie said she's lived here her whole life and says potholes like this are common.

"This pothole right here is very extreme. I've seen a lot of people damage their cars," Marie said.

Lee County Department of Transportation recommends people to submit a request online to get a pothole fixed.

"Crews respond very quickly to pothole complaints." Lee County Department of Transportation

Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades emailed the Lee County Department of Transporation Monday morning, and they said they would check on the status of this particular pothole.

"Something needs to be done about it," Marie said.

She's not the only one who wants to see action.

"It's an everyday thing," Medenhall said. "I see people almost hit potholes then and then try to move out of the way and almost hit someone else."

Rhoades followed up with Lee DOT and asked when they thought it would be fixed. This time they told her they could be out in the next couple of days.

The pothole is about two steps wide and a few inches deep.

But, from a few hundred feet back and looking at it level with the street, it can easily be missed.

"Sometimes when they're big I have to swerve into oncoming traffic cause most of the time I think it's when they're filled cause they're so dark and then it's too late," Medenhall said. "I'm a concerned driver in Lehigh. They need to start fixing these potholes out here, like ASAP"

While Rhoades put this story together Monday afternoon, five hours after the first email, a county crew came out and fixed the pothole.