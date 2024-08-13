PLANS TO PAVE: Lee County will pave 62 roads in Lehigh, but is it enough?

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Four and a half feet is the length of one pothole on Grant Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. It's about five inches deep, and it has residents concerned.

Neighbor Paul Clark met Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades there.

"I'm afraid somebody is going to get killed out here," Clark told Rhoades.

For an issue this big, Clark wants to see a county patch crew fill it now.

Find previous reporting on Lehigh potholes here.

"I actually feel like Lee County is how Immokalee is to Collier County, the step child," Clark said.

He filled a few of those holes compact with sand as a temporary solution.

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondet Ella Rhoades report below:

PLANS TO PAVE: County will pave 62 roads in Lehigh but is it enough?

Clark said, "I feel like if I can prevent somebody from dying then I'll do that."

Request to fix a pothole here.

"Somebody should be out here. Lee County is always out here, so they should be here," Clark said.

Other unpaved streets concern him such as Auburn Avenue and Anthony Street.

Lee County Department of Transportation shared this map with Fox 4. It shows parts of the 62 roads they plan to resurface in 2025 fiscal year.

Lee County Lee County DOT map for Lehigh Acres resurfacing project in 2025.

Clark asked if 58th and Joan Avenure N is on that list, and it's not, which upsets drivers like Mike Joyner.

Joyner asked, "How could this not be one of the 62 roads that need repair?"

The street is littered with potholes and cracks, which force people to drive on the wrong side of the road.

"You have to actually swerve far enough off the road into part of people's yards to drive down the road and that shouldn't be," Joyner said.

Last month, Rhoades brought the issue to the county. They recommend the best way to see a pothole fixed is to report them.

"It's not enough. Not enough out here," Clark said.