Parents arrested after 12-year-old son dies, LCSO says

The Lee County Sheriff's Office reports a couple is charged after their son died.

LCSO said that on Wednesday, June 18, they arrested the Lehigh Acres couple on charges of manslaughter and aggravated child abuse in connection with the death of their 12-year-old son.

"This poor child endured prolonged suffering before his parents ultimately let him die," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno in a post on social media.

LCSO said Louis and Qwentosha Massaquoi told deputies that the boy had become ill, but that they chose not to seek medical treatment.

Detectives learned that the child suffered from multiple medical conditions, which had worsened over a period of several months without medical care. A forensic analysis of the parents' cell phones revealed concerning internet searches related to medical symptoms, treatments, and child death, according to LCSO.

The death was ultimately ruled a homicide caused by failure to provide necessary medical care.

Watch video of the arrest, here.

