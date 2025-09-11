ONE PB&J AT A TIME: Lehigh Acres couple serves hope to homeless community

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Twice a week at the Lehigh Community Services Pantry, the homeless community knows they can count on something that may seem small to some: a peanut butter and jelly sandwich made with love by Jim and his wife.

The couple fills sandwiches and stomachs with hope through their simple but meaningful gesture.

"My wife and I decided we wanted to do something," Jim said.

Click here to see Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with Jim:

Couple makes PB&J sandwiches twice weekly for Lehigh Acres homeless

Their work comes at a critical time as people struggle to find affordable housing. According to a University of Florida study, homeless families have surged 28%.

But Jim says the people he serves are not just numbers — he sees individuals with names and stories.

"The homeless people are good people. I know a lot of them by name," Jim said.

Nereida Martinez from Lehigh Community Services says the program has become a social gathering for the homeless community.

"They come here, they know what they're expecting, so they're really excited and happy when they get it," Martinez said.

Jim's sandwiches represent something bigger than food — they represent dignity and human connection in a community facing housing challenges.

"If other people want to do it, that would be awesome, because they can use all the help here that they can get," Jim said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

