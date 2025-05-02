NO LEFT TURNS: FDOT implements new safety measures on deadly SR 82 corridor

S.R. 82, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says drivers can no longer make left turns at several intersections along State Road 82, a change aimed at improving safety on what locals call a deadly road.

The Florida Department of Transportation has installed one-way signs and marked right-turn only lanes at multiple intersections along S.R. 82, forcing drivers to make u-turns at designated safer locations.

"Death valley. No matter how long you go down this road you see nothing but crosses," Tiffany Brimlow said.

Brimlow has lived near S.R. 82 for 30 years and says the road hasn't changed much until this week when the new traffic patterns were implemented.

The changes can be found at these intersections on SR 82: Sunshine, Alabama, Grant and Blackstone, Rue Labeau, Parkdale, Bell, and Columbus.

According to FDOT, the new traffic pattern forces drivers to make u-turns at safer spots where there's less chance of cars crossing paths and crashing.

Brimlow said, "I hope it works you know, but I really doubt it's gonna work. I think it's just a waste of tax payer money."

While discussing the changes, Brimlow and Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades observed several cars making left turns anyway, despite the right-turn only signs.

Watch people ignore the right turn only sign on S.R. 82 in Lee County Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades' report below:

TAKE A LEFT? No longer at some SR 82 intersections for safety measure

"There goes another one...It doesn't stop," Brimlow said.

She believes more significant changes are needed.

"Either way, even if you have a right turn everyone's gonna go left or go straight across...Unless, they get rid of the median and having like a turning lane or they put a traffic light, like I said traffic light would be the best," she said.

Some drivers find the new pattern inconvenient.

"We can't make a left here, and we gotta go right all the time. Okay, what if we have to go to turn at somewhere closer? I have to go way down there, turn around, like it doesn't make any sense to me," Calneisha Shingles.

FDOT says studies show u-turns lower crash rates.

At the end of 2024, Rhoades gathered reports for all deadly crashes that FHP investigated on S.R. 82 and found 13 people died in crashes there.

"They're not gonna put enough traffic lights on until there's enough deaths on this road. Sorry to say," Brimlow added.

Despite her skepticism, Brimlow hopes this change is a turn in the right direction for the notoriously dangerous road.

FDOT told Fox 4 they plan to finish all the no left-turn changes at the intersections by the end of next week.

