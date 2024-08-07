NEW SCHOOL YEAR & SCHEDULE: Lee Middle Schools use 'periods' vs. 'block' timing

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County middle schoolers can expect a change in their schedule this academic year.

After the success of a seven period schedule at Lehigh Acres Middle School, the district says middle school staff, students and parents across the county will start the year off on the right foot.

"It was like a switch changed. The atmosphere in the school changed," LAMS Principal Michelle Freeman said.

Principal Freeman asked her staff to trust her when she decided to change their schedule and no longer use the block schedule like the other middle schools in the county.

A block schedule means longer classes, having certain classes every other day and teachers would cycle between subjects.

NEW SCHOOL YEAR, NEW SCHEDULE: Lee Co Middle Schools focus on academics, need less teachers

However, with the teacher shortage and the complicated schedule, Principal Freeman said everyone felt run down.

At the start of second quarter last fall, students like Jaden Perry started a seven period schedul: the same seven classes with the same seven teachers - every day.

"It was a relief knowing that we could stick with one teacher, that we could stay on task... focused. It made us prepared really," Perry said.

With the switch, teachers also received a planning period and the opportunity to get to know their students even more.

Teacher John McNamara said it makes a difference when it's time to learn.

McNamara said, "It worked out better. It really worked out better. I mean, if nothing else, now the kids had a person in the room who would know their name, and you would be surprised how far that goes."

Perry's mom, Takeeshia Harris, saw the change positively impact her son.

"In order for competence to be built, you have to have a certain level of confidence as well, so they were able to have confidence in their teachers which opened them up," Harris said.

The Lee County School District says the seven class schedule means teachers see their students every day.

There are 390 more minutes of instruction per month and three to five fewer teachers needed at a school.

Last year LMS needed 19 teachers to fill vacancies.

At the time of this report, they only need three teachers.

Perry described the change as, "a whole new world".

Other Lee County middle schools will join that "new world" when they start the year on the right foot August 12.