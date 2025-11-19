New Aldi opens in Lehigh Acres, ending long drives for affordable groceries

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A new Aldi grocery store opened Wednesday on Bell Boulevard in Lehigh Acres, providing much-needed affordable shopping options for residents who previously had to drive nearly an hour to find budget-friendly groceries.

The store's opening brings relief to shoppers like Jolie Kendrick, who normally makes a 45-minute drive to reach affordable grocery options.

"We actually just drove by and I was like, let's check and see if it's open yet. And today is the first day open, and they have amazing deals," Kendrick said. "We drive 45 minutes, so it's nice because it's limited as to what grocery stores we do have in LaBelle."

The new location features fresh produce delivered daily and competitive pricing that immediately caught shoppers' attention on opening day. Kendrick praised the store's organization and selection.

"It's beautiful inside," said Kendrick. "It's super organized. They have all the fresh produce and a lot of deals today, stuff that's like, 59 cents, one dollar, so it's really nice."

Rick, another customer who shopped at the store Wednesday, said he had been eagerly waiting for months for the location to open.

"I don't have to drive all the way over to the other Aldi, because I started a couple of months ago going to the other one, thinking this one would be open any day. It finally is here," Rick said.

For families managing tight budgets, Kendrick believes the timing of the store's opening is particularly beneficial.

"For people that have lower incomes, it's great because there's lower prices on good food," Kendrick said. "So, it's nice."

In a statement to Fox 4, Aldi said:

"We're excited to continue our growth journey in Florida and look forward to welcoming the Lehigh Acres community to our new ALDI location tomorrow morning. With the lowest prices of any national grocery store, we're proud to bring Lehigh Acres shoppers affordable products without compromising on quality."

The store is now open daily, with an official grand opening celebration scheduled for Thursday.

