Police: Attack at Lehigh Acres Publix was attempted murder

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Fort Myers police report that someone attempted murder inside of a Publix on Wednesday.

Officers shared that on Feb. 26, around 8:40 p.m., they were called to the Publix on 5781 Lee Boulevard about a breach of peace.

The suspect, 18-year-old Gabriel Solomon, followed and attacked someone inside the store unprovoked, according to police. Then, someone who saw the attack was able to catch and hold the suspect until police arrived to investigate.

Officers said that, because of how serious the victim's injuries were, there was probable cause to charge Solomon with attempted second degree murder.