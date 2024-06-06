"MORE THAN A MEAL," Lehigh volunteers needed for Meals on Wheels

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — It's much more than delivering a hot meal.

Community Cooperatives Meals on Wheels delivers food to home bound seniors, and they're in need of more drivers in Lehigh Acres this summer.

Mary Barry spends her morning on the same route. She's a volunteer driver for the Meals on Wheels program.

"It can be really helpful to the whole family to make sure someone who isn't well is eating something," she says.

Community Cooperative says the clients aren't healthy enough to leave their homes or make meals, and often, it's the only time they see another person. Each client's condition is different. Some are on oxygen, can't walk or even getting cancer treatment.

"It's the knock on the door. It's that they get to talk to one person a day," Barry describes as she drives through Lehigh.

She doesn't just deliver meals. She delivers love, friendship and baked goods from her own kitchen.

"It's more than a meal," Kate who receives delivered meals from Barry tells Fox 4.

She says, "It's everything to people. I mean to me it means I have company coming once a day."

Most importantly, Kate found a friend in Mary Barry.

"If I could adopt her, I would," Kate says about her friend.

The pair hang out every time Barry drops off Kate's meal and text quite often.

Kate also helped Barry. She encouraged her to start dancing again, and Barry shares the videos with her.

Barry says, "I make them smile, and they're my biggest cheerleader."

She says she dances for her friend because at one point in Barry's life she was in Kate's position and needed an extra hand.

"When I walked out, I said someday when I can give back, I'm doing it," she shares.

If your interested in delivering meals or making a friend, find more information here.