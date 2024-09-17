Watch Now
More funding secured for Gunnery-Buckingham Road roundabout in Lehigh Acres

This means the county will receive about $4.6 million in federal money for the roundabout's construction.
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for funding to construct a roundabout at Gunnery Road and Buckingham Road.

The Board previously approved an agreement in the amount of $269,866.

The county later received an additional $183,468 for the design.

The roundabout comes after a study revealed the Buckingham Road/Gunnery Road intersection ranked as the No. 2 intersection "appropriate for a new roundabout due to accident history and geometrical constraints."

The department says the roundabout will improve safety and create " a more conventional intersection design while also calming traffic through the curve on Buckingham Road".

