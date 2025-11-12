MEET LEROI GENESIS: HCA Florida Lehigh Hospitals new surgical robot to enhance patient care

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — HCA Florida Lehigh Hospital has welcomed a new team member that could improve surgical procedures for Southwest Florida patients. The state-of-the-art Da Vinci 5 surgical robot promises faster recoveries, smaller incisions and greater accuracy for surgeons performing complex operations.

The $3 million robotic system was recently unveiled to Gateway High School students, giving them a firsthand look at cutting-edge medical technology. Among the students was Lewis, who expressed his excitement about experiencing the new technology.

"I'm excited to be here today because I get to experience this new tech of the robot, and it's very cool to see," Lewis said.

Dr. Steven Siegal explained that the Da Vinci 5 provides surgeons with enhanced control and precision during complex procedures, allowing local patients to receive advanced care without traveling to major metropolitan areas.

"We don't want to have Lehigh patients have to go to other communities, go to other major metropolitan areas to get surgeries that our surgeons are capable of doing," Siegal said.

For Gateway High School student Krystal, the technology demonstration held special significance. Born prematurely, she now aspires to become a labor and delivery nurse to help others.

"I like having experiences, especially in the medical field, because I want to see what I'm getting into in the future," Krystal said.

The students participated in naming the robot, choosing "Leroi Genesis" as a tribute to Lehigh, robotics and new beginnings. CEO Paige Laughlin emphasized the hospital's commitment to engaging future healthcare workers and supporting the community.

"Being part of the community is something that means a lot to us, whether it's caring for patients that come into the hospital, or ways that we can reach out and support the community," Laughlin said.

The Da Vinci 5 surgical robot is now operational and ready to serve patients throughout Southwest Florida.

