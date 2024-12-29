LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for information on a man wanted for robbing a Family Dollar in Lehigh Acres just off Bell Blvd.

Man wanted for late-night Family Dollar robbery in Lehigh Acres

Take a look at the surveillance image and see if you recognize this man.

Authorities say he robbed the store late Saturday night. Crime Stoppers say the unidentified man entered the store as it was closing and demanded cash from the register. He then made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).