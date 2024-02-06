Man arrested in Lehigh Acres following intersection shootout: bodycam footage revealed

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — New police body cam footage obtained by Fox 4 reveals the moment police arrested a man following a shootout at an intersection in Lehigh Acres. 40-year-old Kyle Hamilton from Fort Myers was taken into custody after reportedly shooting into a woman's car.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office incident report detailed the woman's account, alleging Hamilton fired into her car at a stoplight while her children were inside. Another man accompanying her in the car claimed to have shot back at Hamilton in self-defense before they fled the scene.

According to the police report, the children in the car sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

When investigators spotted the woman, she was driving with a broken window that had seemingly been shot through. At that time, they signaled to police that they were still being followed by Hamilton.

Police apprehended Hamilton about 8 miles from the initial shooting. The body came footage shows police telling Hamilton to get down to his knees. In the video someone can be heard saying "I did nothing wrong".

Hamilton is a convicted felon with a past relationship with the woman. The two reportedly have a no-contact order from a previous domestic violence case.

Hamilton was booked into the Lee County Jail and faces several charges, including aggravated assault, battery, and child abuse.

He is due to appear in court in March.