Man arrested after Lehigh Acres road rage incident

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says one man is facing multiple charges following a road rage incident between two known parties.

Deputies say Percy Lee Hood III, 23, is in custody after an incident at Arthur Avenue and Maryland Road on Tuesday night.

There is no threat to the public, and all parties have been accounted for - according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said more details on the incident will be released later this morning.

Hood's charges include the following:



Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Firing a weapon or firearm discharge on school property

Weapon Offense: missle into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft (x3)

Child abuse without great bodily harm (x2)

Disturbing peace - interfere with school administration functions

Florida law states that firing within 1,000 feet of school property is included under the charge of firing on school property.

The Lee County School District told Fox 4 that it happened across the street from Lemuel Teal Middle School, but not technically on school property.