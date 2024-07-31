Watch Now
LEHIGH SHOOTING: One man dead, teenager injured

Lee County Sheriff's Office says it happened Tuesday evening on 28th St SW
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Lehigh Acres that happened on Tuesday night.
Update 8:40 am July 31

  • From the scene, Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades reports that a crime scene unit just showed up at the still blocked off street.
    Lehigh Deadly Shooting
    Crime Scene Unit investigators with the Lee County Sheriff's Office investigate a deadly shooting in Lehigh Acres
  • She says a K9 unit is also there now.
  • She reports that deputies have moved back the crime scene tape to give detectives more room to investigate

Original Story
A man was killed and a teenager was injured in a shooting in Lehigh Acres Tuesday evening, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives investigated the scene through the night.

Lee County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly shooting that happened in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday night.

Watch Lehigh Community Correspondent, Ella Rhoades' live report on Fox 4 Morning News at 8:

Lehigh Deadly Shooting Investigation

Deputies say the shooting happened at around 7 pm Tuesday in the area of 28th St.SW.

The sheriff's office says homicide detectives are still conducting their investigation. As soon as there is new information, we will update this story.

