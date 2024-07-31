LEHIGH SHOOTING: One man dead, teenager injured

Update 8:40 am July 31
- From the scene, Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades reports that a crime scene unit just showed up at the still blocked off street.
- She says a K9 unit is also there now.
- She reports that deputies have moved back the crime scene tape to give detectives more room to investigate
Original Story
A man was killed and a teenager was injured in a shooting in Lehigh Acres Tuesday evening, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives investigated the scene through the night.
Watch Lehigh Community Correspondent, Ella Rhoades' live report on Fox 4 Morning News at 8:
Lehigh Deadly Shooting Investigation
Deputies say the shooting happened at around 7 pm Tuesday in the area of 28th St.SW.
The sheriff's office says homicide detectives are still conducting their investigation. As soon as there is new information, we will update this story.