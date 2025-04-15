Lehigh man arrested after making mass shooting threats on 'X', deputies say

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Matthew Dohner after they say he made threats on 'X' to conduct a mass shooting.

According to a report obtained by Fox 4, the sheriff's office was notified by the FBI regarding Dohner's posts on April 14. Deputies say some of those posts on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, were anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ. One threat flagged said Dohner was going to "go on a [expletive] shooting fest" of multiple ethnic groups.

The post said he would do it would his AR-15 with "20 mags of 556 30rds each."

They tracked down the owner using the email address and it belonged to Dohner, deputies say.

When they got to his home with a search warrant, they found multiple firearms, a large amount of ammunition, numerous magazines, a laptop, a tower for a desktop and Dohner's phone.

Detectives say they learned Dohner had been depressed recently and did own guns, but his mother said she did not know how many.

Dohner has been charged with written or electronic threats of a mass shooting or terrorism act.