Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodLehigh Acres

Actions

Lehigh man arrested after making mass shooting threats on 'X', deputies say

Deputies say the threat was targeting a specific ethnic background, other posts were anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ
46782240-MATTHEW DOHNER.jpeg
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Matthew Dohner, 28, was arrested after threatening to do harm to multiple ethnic groups Monday
46782240-MATTHEW DOHNER.jpeg
Posted

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Matthew Dohner after they say he made threats on 'X' to conduct a mass shooting.

According to a report obtained by Fox 4, the sheriff's office was notified by the FBI regarding Dohner's posts on April 14. Deputies say some of those posts on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, were anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ. One threat flagged said Dohner was going to "go on a [expletive] shooting fest" of multiple ethnic groups.

The post said he would do it would his AR-15 with "20 mags of 556 30rds each."

They tracked down the owner using the email address and it belonged to Dohner, deputies say.

When they got to his home with a search warrant, they found multiple firearms, a large amount of ammunition, numerous magazines, a laptop, a tower for a desktop and Dohner's phone.

Detectives say they learned Dohner had been depressed recently and did own guns, but his mother said she did not know how many.

Dohner has been charged with written or electronic threats of a mass shooting or terrorism act.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood