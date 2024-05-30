Lehigh Investigation: Deputies search home, neighbors heard gunshots

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — The Lee County Sheriff's Office had part of Johns Avenue closed off in Lehigh Acres from late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

They haven't yet said what they're investigating, but people who live in the neighborhood tell Fox 4 they heard gunshots at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Lehigh Johns Ave

The neighbors Fox 4 spoke with say it sounded like automatic rifle fire. They saw deputies show up a short time later and by 11 p.m. they say they saw a helicopter flying over their neighborhood.

This is a developing story. As soon as there is more information we will update you.