Lehigh Investigation: Deputies search home, neighbors heard gunshots

Lee County Sheriff's Deputies investigating a home on Johns Ave.
Investigation on Johns Ave in Lehigh Acres
Deputies investigating a home and a car on Johns Ave in Lehigh Acres.
Investigation on Johns Ave in Lehigh Acres
Posted at 7:42 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 07:42:48-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — The Lee County Sheriff's Office had part of Johns Avenue closed off in Lehigh Acres from late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

They haven't yet said what they're investigating, but people who live in the neighborhood tell Fox 4 they heard gunshots at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The neighbors Fox 4 spoke with say it sounded like automatic rifle fire. They saw deputies show up a short time later and by 11 p.m. they say they saw a helicopter flying over their neighborhood.

This is a developing story. As soon as there is more information we will update you.

