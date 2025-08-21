Lehigh High School student hit by car while crossing in crosswalk, sparking safety concerns

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 17-year-old Lehigh High School student was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning while crossing the street in a designated crosswalk, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gunnery Road North and 12th Street West as the student was walking to school. Deputies say a car was turning left and failed to yield to the student in the crosswalk.

The student suffered a leg injury in the collision and deputies preliminarily determined the driver was at-fault for the accident.

The crash has reignited concerns among Lehigh Acres neighbors about the lack of basic safety infrastructure for students walking to school, particularly during dark morning hours.

Click here to see Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with community volunteers:

Student hit by car in crosswalk sparks Lehigh Acres safety concerns

"They are our future…they need to be protected," Oriexis Gonzales said.

Roberto Figueiredo echoed those safety concerns.

"You should be safe while you're doing you shouldn't have to be on the side of the road," Figueiredo said.

Local volunteer Abigale Kelly has been leading efforts to improve conditions for students, including working to enhance bus stops and clear overgrown grass near schools. Kelly pointed to the intersection where the accident occurred as an example of inadequate infrastructure.

"That is a high traffic area with two schools and a library right there. Why is there not sidewalks? Why is that grass not cut?" Kelly said.

Kelly believes Lehigh Acres lacks basic safety infrastructure compared to other parts of Lee County.

"We need sidewalks! When it comes to Lehigh, we are the butt end of everything…What is being afforded to one needs to be afforded to everyone in our county," Kelly said.

Lee County officials say they are working on sidewalk projects throughout Lehigh Acres, but community members argue more needs to be done to protect students who walk to school during dark morning hours.

"At the end of the day, they're just kids….This is our love for our community, all right. This is our future," Kelly said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."