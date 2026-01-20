Lehigh Acres woman arrested for arson after house fire kills family dog

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres woman was arrested Saturday after deputies say she set fire to a home following an argument, killing the family's dog in the process.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested Jasmine Renee Saintil on charges of arson and aggravated animal cruelty after first responders rushed to the burning home Saturday.

Deputies say a verbal altercation happened earlier in the day between Saintil and someone in the home before the fire was set.

The blaze sent a cloud of smoke stretching into the sky, leaving behind a charred frame and scattered burned wood. The smell of smoke still lingering days later.

While no people were injured in the fire, the family's dog died from smoke inhalation, according to deputies.

Body camera footage shows deputies confirming everyone had safely evacuated the house.

The home suffered extensive damage, with much of the structure burned.

