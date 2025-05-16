Lehigh Acres residents report illegal semi-truck parking, see little enforcement

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A neighbor in Lehigh Acres says his road has become a parking lot for semi-trucks, creating both an eyesore and safety hazard, despite multiple calls to authorities.

Michael Lombardelli has reported seeing semi-trucks regularly parked on his street, making it difficult for people to drive through the area.

"It's an eyesore," Lombardelli said.

Beyond aesthetic concerns, Lombardelli worries about the safety implications, especially for children in the neighborhood.

"If there's a child on a bicycle or going across the street it would be too late. It's definitely a hazard, a danger for it to be sitting there," Lombardelli said.

Lombardelli claims he's called the Lee County Sheriff's Office six times and reported the issue to Lee County Code Enforcement, but has seen no improvement in the situation.

"We pay taxes to live here. We're asking the county do your job. It's simple. do your job," Lombardelli said.

When Rhoades contacted the Lee County Sheriff's Office about the issue, they provided a statement acknowledging the problem.

"Deputies have responded when requested, and it's noted that citations were written," LCSO said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office also indicated they plan to have deputies patrol the area specifically for this issue.

The problem extends beyond Lombardelli's street. Throughout Lehigh Acres, semi-trucks can be seen parked illegally, including on private property.

Lombardelli pointed out a semi-truck parked in his neighbor's backyard.

"It's only gonna get worse, and I'm noticing that there's more semis doing the same thing because they see it like monkey see monkey do here," Lombardelli said.

According to Lee County officials, county ordinance prohibits "parking of commercial vehicles exceeding 15,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) in residential or agricultural zoned properties."

The county clarified that the Sheriff's Office oversees violations in the right of way, while Lee County Code Enforcement manages private property compliance.

"Just because you live here and that's your job and I respect it, but it doesn't mean that you should bring a big truck back here," Lombardelli said.

Lee County officials say 48% of 2024 code violations came from Lehigh Acres. The county also reported that Lehigh Acres has the highest number of vehicle citations and violations in the county.

"It's a beautiful section of Lehigh back here, we want to keep it that way. I don't feel that enough enforcement's being taken," Lombardelli said.

The situation has become so frustrating for Lombardelli that he's considering moving, if the problem persists.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.