Lehigh Acres mourns hit-and-run victim as police release new video of suspect

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — A memorial now stands in Lehigh Acres to remember a man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help to find the person who hit and killed 54-year-old John Vanwy who was riding his motorcyle with his girlfriend when they were hit.

FHP has shared new video of the suspect getting out of a white pickup truck and looking around his vehicle with a flashlight before leaving the scene.

The incident happened near Rena Avenue and 40th Street Southwest. John's girlfriend Lily, who was with him during the accident, survived but is in hospital with serious injuries. Her family says she is expected to survive.

John's nephew, Michael Vanwy spoke to Fox 4 and says he and his family are still mourning the loss of his uncle. He says the community can help bring justice.

"I don't understand how anybody can just leave one person let alone two people on the side of the road to die and not offer any help" Michael said.

The Vanwy family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for John's funeral expenses. Half of the money will go to Lily for her recovery.

Meanwhile the family is asking for public's help to identify the person driving the white pickup truck. "I just hope these people are found. Somebody knows something and I hope somebody comes forward so we can put my uncle's killer away," Michael said.

If you know anything about the incident, you can contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.