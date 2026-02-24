Lehigh Acres man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual battery, animal abuse

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted on multiple counts of child sexual battery and related charges in Lee County.

Jeremy Brian Brumbaugh was sentenced to the maximum sentence of life in prison for sexual battery of a child, sexual activity with an animal and other charges.

The State Attorney's Office said the crimes occurred on several occasions in 2023 in Lee County.

Evidence of sexual crimes involving the child victim, and a sexual crime involving the family dog, were found on phones law enforcement said they obtained.

State Attorney Amira Fox addressed the sentencing and noted a change in Florida law that took effect after the crimes were committed.

"This sentence means the defendant will remain behind bars, where he belongs, for the rest of his life. This case had evidence of atrocious acts and he does not deserve to ever again be free, which is why we sought the maximum sentence. In October of 2023, the law in the State of Florida changed to allow the imposition of the death penalty for capital sexual battery. However, the crimes in this case were committed prior to the law change," Fox said.

