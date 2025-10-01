Lehigh Acres man arrested on child sexual abuse material, drug charges

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a 37-year-old Lehigh Acres man on charges related to possession of child sexual abuse material and drug possession.

Shane Thomas Stahl faces 14 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, which are second-degree felonies. He was also charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

FDLE said its investigation began on Sept. 11 when agents conducted an online investigation on a peer-to-peer file-sharing platform. Investigators said they identified a user downloading multiple files depicting the sexual abuse of children and determined the user was Stahl.

On Sept. 25, FDLE said agents executed a search warrant at Stahl's home and seized multiple devices for forensic analysis. During the search, agents located methamphetamine in plain view. After obtaining an additional search warrant, agents said they seized the substance and arrested Stahl on drug possession charges.

On Sept. 30, agents filed the 14 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material while Stahl remained in the Lee County Jail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.