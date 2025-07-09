Lehigh Acres man arrested for kidnapping and robbing victim during PlayStation 5 sale gone wrong, LCSO says

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man was arrested after allegedly tying up a victim and making unauthorized transactions from the victim's bank account during what was supposed to be a PlayStation 5 sale, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Nicolas Flores, 31, faces multiple charges including robbery with a weapon, kidnapping, and possession of a controlled substance following the incident that began on July 7, LCSO said.

The victim had planned to meet Flores at his home to buy a PlayStation 5, LCSO said. While inside the home, deputies say, Flores got a machete and choked the victim unconscious. When the victim regained consciousness, his legs and wrists were bound with zip ties and duct tape.Over several hours, detectives say Flores made multiple transactions transferring money from the victim's bank account to his own.

Tuesday morning, the victim managed to escape the home while Flores was asleep, according to LCSO. The victim went to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies later found and arrested Flores. A search warrant revealed items used to restrain the victim, along with a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl, according to LCSO.

