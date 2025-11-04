Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLehigh Acres

Actions

Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating active scene on Calhoun Street E. in Lehigh Acres

The sheriff's office said "there is no threat to the public and all parties are accounted for."
lehigh.jpg
Fox 4.
LCSO is at the scene of an active investigation in Lehigh Acres.
lehigh.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on the scene of an active investigation on Calhoun Street E. near Lorena Avenue S. in Lehigh Acres.

LCSO posted on X Monday night, and said all parties are accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

The sheriff's office said detectives and its crime scene investigation unit will be conducting interviews and collecting evidence throughout the evening.

The sheriff's office has not specified what is being investigated, but did state that the investigation is fluid and would release more updates when they become available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Victoria Quevedo