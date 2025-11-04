Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating active scene on Calhoun Street E. in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on the scene of an active investigation on Calhoun Street E. near Lorena Avenue S. in Lehigh Acres.

LCSO posted on X Monday night, and said all parties are accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

The sheriff's office said detectives and its crime scene investigation unit will be conducting interviews and collecting evidence throughout the evening.

LCSO is working an investigation in the area of Calhoun St. E. in Lehigh Acres. There is no threat to the public and all parties involved are accounted for. Detectives are responding to investigate the incident. — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) November 4, 2025

The sheriff's office has not specified what is being investigated, but did state that the investigation is fluid and would release more updates when they become available.