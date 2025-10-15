Lee County Sheriff's Office charges 13 people for reckless ATV driving in Lehigh

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has charged 13 people with crimes connected to reckless ATV driving following a two-week enforcement operation in Lehigh Acres.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said his office has received 721 calls for reckless driving in the area so far this year, with 150 of those calls specifically involving ATVs.

The arrests occurred over the past two weeks, with suspects facing a range of charges including fleeing, resisting without violence and street racing.

"They're driving down a street unregistered, recklessly and they're forcing people off the grid, off a busy grid, off the street, which could cause someone to have a serious crash and serious injury," Marceno said.

In one case, deputies said they pulled over a 15-year-old who then fled the scene. The teen posted a video of the incident on TikTok, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies tracked down the teenager using the social media post and arrested him.

The sheriff's office said it still has one more arrest warrant to serve.

