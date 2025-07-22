UPDATE: Lee County deputies find missing, endangered man

UPDATE 7:15 AM:

LCSO reports they have found Jean.

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing man who deputies report could be in danger: 30-year-old Evinx Jean.

Evinx is a Black man, 5’8”, 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the office.

He was last seen walking near Daniel Avenue North in Lehigh Acres, wearing a white shirt, white shorts, no shoes, and a jacket.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Evinx, you can contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.