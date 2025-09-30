Lee County deputies say a dangerous street takeover in Lehigh Acres ended with a crash into a canal

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a suspect involved in a dangerous street takeover in Lehigh Acres, where dirt bikes and ATVs took over roads and forced drivers off the road.

Deputies said they responded to reports of multiple riders performing donuts, burnouts, and driving into oncoming traffic at Homestead and Alabama Road, Sunday night.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspects fled the scene, according to LCSO. The sheriff's office then launched a comprehensive search with ground units, K9 teams, aviation support, and drones to track down the fleeing riders.

Aviation units tracked the suspects as they weaved through side streets attempting to escape. One rider crashed into a canal bank and fled on foot into nearby woods, where a K9 unit quickly located and apprehended him, deputies said.

The arrested suspect was identified as Dysean Gresyn Mijen Schmitz. He faces multiple charges including street takeover, aggravated flee and elude, running a red light, driving against traffic, and no vehicle registration.

lee county sheriffs office

Schmitz also had an active out-of-county warrant for similar crimes, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

