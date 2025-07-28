Lee County deputies: Kids left in 100-degree car while woman shopped at store

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres woman was arrested after deputies say she left two children in a hot car with the windows rolled up while she shopped at a Dollar Tree.

Marianne Isnar, 42, was arrested on July 27 after a witness called 911 reporting two juveniles left alone in a non-running vehicle in the store's parking lot.

When deputies arrived to the store on Homestead Road South, a report says the found two children in a white Toyota Highlander with all windows rolled up and the engine off.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

According to the report, one child was strapped in a car seat while the other, who appeared to have a developmental disability, was on the passenger side with their seatbelt on.

Both children were visibly sweating and told the deputy they were very hot, the report says. The outside temperature at the time was approximately 98 degrees.

Medical personnel determined the interior temperature of the vehicle was approximately 100 degrees, even after the doors had been open for about 10 minutes. The children were medically cleared at the scene.

The witness reported entering the store for "20-25 minutes" and upon returning to his vehicle, found the children still inside with the car off and windows up, prompting him to call 911.

According to the report, store surveillance showed Isnar entering the Dollar Tree at approximately 5:56 p.m., though it's unclear exactly when she left the children in the vehicle.

Isnar was arrested and charged with leaving children unattended in a motor vehicle. She has since bonded out of jail.

The children were released to the custody of a family member, and the Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.