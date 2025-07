LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a home in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies have police tape surrounding a home on Alcala Avenue near Palm Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 detectives arrived to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LCSO has not released the circumstances of the death, but said on 'X' that there is no threat to the public and the scene is contained.