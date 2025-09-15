Lee County deputies investigate Sunday incident in Lehigh Acres

UPDATE 6:30AM:

LCSO said this is a confirmed shooting. An uncooperative man has non-life threatening injuries and signed a complaint withdrawal, according to deputies. The incident is isolated, and the scene is clear.

ORIGINAL 4AM:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating an incident with reported injuries on Geneva Street in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies said they were called to the scene at 6:42 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office confirmed injuries were reported in connection with the incident. As of 4 a.m. Monday, deputies said they had cleared the scene.

LCSO has not yet confirmed whether anyone is in custody in connection with the incident. The investigation is still ongoing though, according to LCSO.