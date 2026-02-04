Lee County approves $5 million road resurfacing project for part of Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County commissioners approved a major road resurfacing project targeting seven lane miles of streets in Lehigh Acres, marking a significant investment in the community's aging infrastructure.

The resurfacing project will focus on five specific streets: DeSoto Avenue, Willard Avenue, Henry Avenue, Edison Avenue, and Cortez Avenue. The work represents part of Lee County's $5 million annual commitment to Lehigh street improvements.

District Five Commissioner Trish Petrosky said the board recognizes Lehigh's infrastructure needs and is committed to addressing them.

"The board of county commissioners has really seen that there is a great need for Lehigh, and they've been requesting some help with their roadway infrastructure, and to be a part of that decision at the meeting just recently was very exciting for me, because these roads are going to greatly impact the workforce and the families that are that are driving these every day," Petrosky said.

The county uses a systematic approach to determine which roads receive priority attention. Streets are rated based on a countywide evaluation of pavement conditions, with the lowest-rated roads receiving priority for repairs.

Petrosky emphasized that this project goes beyond simple pothole patching.

"There's a difference between what you're saying with the potholes and what we're doing with the resurfacing. So resurfacing is really about, you know, taking the layers off and redoing the entire roadways that we've selected," Petrosky said.

The $5 million annual funding for street resurfacing operates separately from Lee Department of Transportation's ongoing pothole mitigation efforts throughout the county.

Some neighbors welcome the improvements but want assurance the work will be done properly to prevent future deterioration.

"I definitely think streets need to be fixed, for sure. However, if we're not going to do it with intention and do it the right way, it's just going to fall apart again," said neighbor Victoria Paschke.

Petrosky said this project represents just the beginning of broader infrastructure improvements planned for the area.

"We have every intention to keep this rolling as long as it takes to get these roads safe and functional for everyone," Petrosky said.

Construction timelines and specific road closures have not been announced, but the work is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

