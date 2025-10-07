Lee Commissioners approve construction contract for Lehigh Acres sidewalk

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a construction contract to complete the Bell Boulevard sidewalk project in Lehigh Acres.

This Lee County Department of Transportation project’s construction phase is funded through the Federal Highway Administration, according to the county. On May 6, the Board approved a grant agreement for more than $2 million to cover construction and inspection phases.

The nearly $1.5 million construction contract with V & H Construction, Inc., consists of a new concrete sidewalk extension on the east side of Bell Boulevard from Sunrise Boulevard to Shadow Lakes Drive that then crosses Bell Boulevard at a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon intersection and continues on the west side of the road to Albemarle Circle, according to the county.

The project also includes a new steel pedestrian bridge crossing Jim’s Canal. The new sidewalk will connect to an existing sidewalk on the north end of the project at Albemarle Circle and will connect to the sidewalk being constructed now at the south end near Sunrise Boulevard.

Construction is expected to begin in November and be complete by next summer, weather permitting.