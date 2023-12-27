LCSO says deputies shot Lehigh Acres man in face after saying he would not put gun down

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man is facing three felony counts after Lee County sheriff’s deputies shot him in the face late on Christmas Eve for a domestic disturbance.

Jeffrey Lund, 47, is charged with one count of battery and two counts of aggravated assault. Investigators say deputies saw Lund in the side yard of a home on Euclid Avenue in Lehigh Acres, with an AR-15 style firearm.

Deputies say they ordered him, multiple times, to drop the gun and show his hands before making a motion with the firearm and pointing it at the deputies.

The deputies fired at Lund, hitting him once in the face. The force of the wound dropped Lund as his gun also fell to the ground. Lund is described as in stable condition at Gulf Coast Hospital.

Deputies found a woman, who was in a relationship with Lund, locked inside of a bedroom closet inside the house. The arrest report said the two had been arguing outside, by a fire near the house, when Lund grabbed the woman’s phone and threw it into the fire after he had threw a beer at her and grabbed her by the beck.

Investigators say the woman locked herself inside the bedroom closet as Lund, now armed with the AR-15, said “if you call the cops, I will take every one of them out with me.”

By this point, the woman armed herself with a shotgun they kept by the bed. She also got Lund’s phone and was able to call a neighbor to call 911.

The sheriff’s office said the woman had several marks on her body from where she claimed Lund pushed and grabbed her.

Lund had a first appearance over Zoom on Tuesday.