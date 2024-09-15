LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — One man is behind bars after the Lee County Sheriff's Office says he held his girlfriend against her will inside a residence for over 24 hours.

LCSO says deputies responded to a Lehigh Acres home Thursday where they found a woman who says she got in a fight with her boyfriend and he strangled her.

LCSO says Alexander Baptiste, 25, held the woman inside the home for more than a day.

Lee County Sheriff's Office LCSO arrests man after he held his girlfriend against her will for more than 24 hours

Investigators say Baptiste used a kitchen knife to threaten the victim into staying inside.

Investigators also found injuries on the woman that indicated she had been punched and had a knife held to her skin.

LCSO says he was arrested for false imprisonment; aggravated battery; and strangulation.

LCSO says Baptiste has a long record and he is being held with no bond.