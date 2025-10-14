Lazy Springs Recreational Park announces permanent closure following sale

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A landmark in Lehigh Acres is closing.

Lazy Springs Recreational Park announced its property was sold. Their last open weekend will be November 29 and 30.

According to the park, the property was under a lease. So, when the property owner decided to sell, they said, the new lease would not continue under conditions they could manage. The park said it explored other options such as renewing, buying, relocating, but were unable to come to terms which would allow the park to continue.

The park is currently holding a moving sale. Additionally, Forrest's Motorsport Rentals said they will be moving to a new location at RYC Mud Park, where there are over 880 acres to ride.

Lazy Springs wrote on Facebook, "For years, we’ve watched kids grow up here, from first dirt bike rides to family campouts and fires by the lake. This park has always been more than trails and mud, it’s been about community, family, and memories that will last forever. From our family to yours — thank you."

The park will be open every weekend until its closing.