KIDS ARE OUR FUTURE: Lehigh Acres residents transform local bus stops

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Neighbors in Lehigh Acres are taking community safety into their own hands by transforming dangerous bus stops into safe spaces for children.

For the past two years, Abigayle Boussari has been leading an effort to improve bus stop conditions throughout our community after noticing hazardous situations where children wait for transportation.

Neighbors create safe bus stops for local children

"If we don't step up as a community, when is it going to get done? I'm tired of waiting for the city or the state," Boussari said.

The bus stops are covered with deep holes, accumulated trash, knee-high grass, and no lighting—creating dangerous conditions for students waiting for their rides to school.

On Sunday, Boussari and a team of neighbors installed 10 benches at 10 different bus stops around the community. The community effort also included clearing trash and mowing overgrown grass at each location.

The initiative relies entirely on community support, with neighbors donating their time, services, and even the benches themselves.

"Kids are our future... we have to protect them at all costs," Boussari said.

