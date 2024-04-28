"Keeps on increasing"; neighbors concerned with street racing issue

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — In an area with families on almost every street, just steps away from State Road 82, Franklin Marty and his parents say they have seen the effects of what fast driving can do.

“Over the years my parents would tell me there has been issues hearing cars left and right just coming up here with their ATVs racing or with their motorcycles racing, even down this street right here and to SR 82," said Franklin Marty, whose parents live off Meadow Road. "It keeps on increasing, especially car accidents right in front of us as well.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) there was an increase in street racing citations of more than 600 from 2022 to 2023.

“Around the weekends, around night time, there’s just a bunch of cars revving up and coming around this area," said Marty.

FHP says troopers saw three vehicles street racing on SR 82 just after midnight Sunday. Again, just steps away from Marty's parents home.

Troopers say the vehicles were going more than 100 miles per hour and they were able to stop two of the three involved.

FHP says the two drivers were arrested for reckless driving, racing, and other driving-related citations.

They say an investigation is underway for the third vehicle involved.