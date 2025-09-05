I'VE NEVER SEEN NOTHING LIKE THAT IN MY LIFE: Wild boar crashes through sliding glass door

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — What was supposed to be a relaxing evening quickly turned into a living room full of shattered glass and a surprise 300-pound guest for one Lehigh Acres man.

Edward Wells was doing a puzzle on his iPad in his quiet neighborhood when his dog Bailey came charging into the house, trailing blood. Moments later, Wells experienced something he never imagined possible.

"Suddenly there was an explosion. It was louder than a shotgun, and I thought maybe, maybe we'd been bombed. But then suddenly this huge black thing was right here," Wells said.

Wild boar breaks into Florida home through glass door

That "thing" was a wild boar that had run straight into his sliding glass door, shattering it completely.

Wells tried to approach the animal with his walker, but the boar turned and tried to attack him. The massive animal then stood in his living room for 45 minutes.

"He stood there. Just stood there, and stood there for what half hour, 45 minutes, I don't know," Wells said.

The boar remained in Wells' home, eating pieces of glass while he waited for deputies to arrive. When law enforcement officers tried to lasso the animal, it charged at them and even chased one deputy out the door.

The boar eventually escaped and remains on the loose.

"If anybody you know sees this creature, I would suggest stay away from it, you know, because it isn't friendly and it don't like people you know so, and it's big, really, big," Wells said.

His dog Bailey required stitches but is expected to be ok. Wells has returned to playing his puzzles, hoping nothing else comes running through his door.

"It was weird, man, I've never seen nothing like that in my life. You imagine sitting in your house and seeing a 300-pound creature come walking in, you know," Wells said.

